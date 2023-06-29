Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Elementary school teacher saves student from choking on grape

Jennifer Davis was recognized at the Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees for her actions last Tuesday
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWAY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A teacher in Texas is being praised for saving one of her students from choking during the last week of school.

Jennifer Davis, a second-grade teacher at Chapel Park Elementary School, was getting her class ready for a picnic lunch when Brianna Martinez, one of her students, started choking on a grape.

Brianna came up to Davis with wide eyes and her hands shaking.

“I dropped my water bottle and went around behind her so I could do the Heimlich, which I’ve never had to do before,” Davis said. “I was calling out for help while doing the maneuver as there were some other teachers at a nearby table who I knew could help if it wasn’t working.”

Once the other teachers came to help, the grape was already out.

Brianna walked away only having a scratchy throat and feeling a little dizzy. Davis’s calm demeanor helped keep Brianna calm during a hectic situation.

Davis was recognized at the Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees with the Midway Extra Mile Hero Award last Tuesday. Brianna and her mom, Jessica Martinez, made sure they were there to help honor their hero.

“I am forever grateful for her,” Martinez said. “I don’t want to think about what could have happened if Jennifer had not been there.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters gained ground against the fire on Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted in Scottsdale as crews make progress against Diamond Fire
Long time 'Good Morning Arizona' anchor Olivia Fierro is saying goodbye as she moves onto new...
Olivia Fierro says goodbye to Arizona’s Family after nearly 2 decades
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
Kari Lake, left, is being sued by Stephen Richer, right, for defamation.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues Kari Lake, her campaign for defamation

Latest News

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif....
Bed Bath & Beyond lives on!(line). Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer and changes name
A stabbing attack injured two students and one professor at Canada's University of Waterloo....
Police say the stabbings of three people in a gender class in Canada were motivated by hate
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France braces for another night of violence after the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old
Utility workers use a series of umbrellas as they attempt to stay in the shade while working on...
A deadly heat wave is blanketing the South and spreading east
File image of Lake Pleasant.
Patrols searching for impaired Arizona boaters to increase over 4th of July weekend