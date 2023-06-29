‘Control Alt Delete’ helps Arizona domestic violence victims, gets Surprise Squad visit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- “Control Alt Delete” is a local nonprofit helping domestic violence victims escape dire situations. It’s run by a woman named Laura, who helps people at all hours of the day. One of Laura’s volunteers felt the organization deserved recognition, so she wrote to the Surprise Squad. Along with Arizona’s Family’s Tess Rafols and the team recently showed up unexpectedly at Laura’s front door.

Laura was surprised to see Tess and the camera crew standing there but was happy to sit down and talk about her labor of love. She explained how “Control Alt Delete” was created in September 2019.

Since then, it has been instrumental in more than 13,000 escapes, including helping more than 26,000 children.

Depending on what the situation is, Control Alt Delete can pay for transportation, home security, clothing, and basic hygiene needs. Laura coordinates almost all her escapes via her computer, allowing her to be available at any hour of the day.

“Every now and then I meet a survivor face to face that grabs ahold of me like I’m their lifeline and won’t let go. And that reminds me also of why we do this,” Laura said.

Control Alt Delete gets some grant funding, but much of its income comes from individual donations. The average cost of an escape is $21.75, so even a $5 donation makes a big difference for the cause.

“Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad and your Valley Toyota Dealers are completely touched and moved by what you and your organization do,” Tess said. “So we’d like to give you this.” She handed Laura an envelope.

“Oh my gosh, are you kidding me?” Laura asked when she opened it up and saw her organization was being awarded $5,000. “Do you know how many lives this is going to save? This is going to help people leave right when they need to the very most. Right when it’s a critical, vulnerable time in their lives where they can actually escape and start a life free from trauma. This is a beautiful gift for them all.”

If you would like to learn more about Control Alt Delete or make a donation, go to their website.

