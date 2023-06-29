Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Consumer Reports’ best bike helmets and locks of 2023

Consumer Reports tests popular cycling helmets and locks and find out which are the best for your summer cycling.
By Consumer Reports
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:02 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV / CBS5) — Planning on spending some time on a bike this summer? Before you hit the streets or trails, you’ll need a good helmet. That’s where expert testing from Consumer Reports comes in to help you find the best helmet that combines safety and comfort.

Consumer Reports’ experts test helmets in a special lab, measuring how well they absorb impact at about 14 mph. It simulates how a cycler might fall in an accident. To make sure the helmet stays on your head in a crash, they also test the strength of the chinstraps, attachment points and buckles by dropping an almost 9-pound weight 2 feet so that it yanks on the straps.

But of course, human nature suggests many of us won’t wear a helmet if it’s not comfortable and easy to use, so CR looks at that, too. The experts also evaluate the helmets for ventilation, fit adjustments, ease of use, and other key features.

In its latest round of testing, CR says the best bike helmet for adults is the Bontrager Starvos WaveCel, which got perfect scores for impact absorption, fit adjustment and ease of use.

Now that you’ve got the protection you need for your head, it’s time to protect your bike from thieves with a good bike lock. CR’s tests found that U-locks offered the best security against thieves. The Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Mini U-Lock performed the best, acing tests against bolt cutters, hacksaws and brute force.

And if you’re planning on taking your bikes with you on vacation, you’ll need a good bike rack. Despite its high price tag, CR liked the Küat NV 2.0 for being well-built and easy to load.

CR also wants to remind you that helmets don’t last forever — so remember to replace your helmet every five years or right away if it’s damaged.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters gained ground against the fire on Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted in Scottsdale as crews make progress against Diamond Fire
.
‘Good Morning Arizona’ anchor Olivia Fierro leaving TV news after two decades
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
Kari Lake, left, is being sued by Stephen Richer, right, for defamation.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues Kari Lake, her campaign for defamation

Latest News

Reselling used and old goods sees a spike in the Phoenix area market
How Arizona homeowners should prepare before wildfires hit
The Diamond Fire burns near a home in Scottsdale on Tuesday, June 27.
Preparing Arizona homeowners for wildfires before they strike
Consumer Reports' best biking helmets and locks this summer 2023