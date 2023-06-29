Your Life
Body found in west Phoenix neighborhood

Police are investigating after a body was found in a west Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday evening.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a body was found in a west Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday evening.

While details are extremely limited, Phoenix Police confirmed that officers responded to the area of 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. When they arrived, they found a body.

At this time, detectives are actively piecing together what led up to the person’s death. Investigators have not indicated if the death is suspicious in nature, but video from the scene shows several officers and a Phoenix police mobile command vehicle responded to the call.

Check back for updates.

