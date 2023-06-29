Body found in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a body was found in a west Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday evening.

While details are extremely limited, Phoenix Police confirmed that officers responded to the area of 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. When they arrived, they found a body.

At this time, detectives are actively piecing together what led up to the person’s death. Investigators have not indicated if the death is suspicious in nature, but video from the scene shows several officers and a Phoenix police mobile command vehicle responded to the call.

Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.