Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Big heatwave ahead for Arizona

.
.(.)
By April Warnecke
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for sunshine and a high of 107 degrees in Phoenix today. That’s about normal for the Valley this time of year. Winds area expected to be lighter than the past few days across both the Valley and state.

Over the upcoming weekend, we’re looking at our hottest days of the year so far. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the Valley and parts of the high country too for Saturday through Tuesday, the Fourth of July. Afternoon highs in the Valley are expected to top out each day between 110 and 115 degrees. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are all First Alert weather days and extreme caution is encouraged for spending any time outdoors during the heat of the day.

Strong high pressure is expected to begin to import some shallow moisture into the state, but it won’t be enough for any widespread monsoon action just yet. However, that added humidity will help temperatures to start to come down a few degrees by the second half of next week. Dry weather continues for the foreseeable future.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters gained ground against the fire on Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted in Scottsdale as crews make progress against Diamond Fire
.
‘Good Morning Arizona’ anchor Olivia Fierro leaving TV news after two decades
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
Kari Lake, left, is being sued by Stephen Richer, right, for defamation.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues Kari Lake, her campaign for defamation

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Thursday 6/26/2023
Azfamily First Alert Weather 9pm Update for Wednesday, 06/28/23
Azfamily First Alert Weather 4pm Update for Wednesday, 06/28/23
Winds are expected to pick up again for Arizona.
Get ready for more heat and windy conditions