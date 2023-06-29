Big heatwave ahead for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for sunshine and a high of 107 degrees in Phoenix today. That’s about normal for the Valley this time of year. Winds area expected to be lighter than the past few days across both the Valley and state.

Over the upcoming weekend, we’re looking at our hottest days of the year so far. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the Valley and parts of the high country too for Saturday through Tuesday, the Fourth of July. Afternoon highs in the Valley are expected to top out each day between 110 and 115 degrees. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are all First Alert weather days and extreme caution is encouraged for spending any time outdoors during the heat of the day.

Strong high pressure is expected to begin to import some shallow moisture into the state, but it won’t be enough for any widespread monsoon action just yet. However, that added humidity will help temperatures to start to come down a few degrees by the second half of next week. Dry weather continues for the foreseeable future.

