Arizona already one of nine states banning use of race in college admissions

Public universities and colleges can no longer consider race for admission into the institution.
Public universities and colleges can no longer consider race for admission into the institution.(Source: Pxhere)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — As the U.S. Supreme Court delivered in a 6-3 vote a historic ruling banning affirmative action in college admissions, the State of Arizona had already banned such practices.

Arizona is among nine states that already prohibit any consideration of race in admissions to their public colleges and universities. The others are Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, New Hampshire and Oklahoma. In 2020, California voters rejected a ballot measure to bring back affirmative action.

Prop 107, passed in 2010, says the state cannot grant “preferential treatment” based on “race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin” in public employment, education or contracting. The proposition passed with nearly 60% of the vote.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing higher education institutions to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too long, universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

Justice Clarence Thomas, the nation’s second Black justice who had long called for an end to affirmative action, wrote separately that the decision “sees the universities’ admissions policies for what they are: rudderless, race-based preferences designed to ensure a particular racial mix in their entering classes.”

Every U.S. college and university the justices attended, save one, urged the court to preserve race-conscious admissions. Those schools — Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Notre Dame and Holy Cross — joined briefs to defend Harvard’s and UNC’s admissions plans. Only Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s undergraduate alma mater, Rhodes College, in Memphis, Tennessee, was not involved in the cases.

Arizona’s Family senior investigative producer Cody Lillich contributed to this report.

