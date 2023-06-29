Animal cruelty investigation underway after dog found dead in Scottsdale alleyway

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Scottsdale police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a dog was found dead in a neighborhood alleyway last week.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, June 23, an area resident alerted officers to a neighborhood east of Scottsdale Road and north of McKellips. Officers say the dog appeared to be a young Husky-type puppy with gray, black and white hair. Investigators have not said how the dog died; however, detectives are now asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Scottsdale Police tipline at 480-312-8477 or the non-emergency line at 480-312-5000. Tipsters can reference case number: DR 23-13354.

