US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings in AZ, other states

Members of the U.S. government's Not Invisible Commission listen to testimony during a field hearing in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Four skirts were placed at the front of the room to honor Native Americans who have gone missing or have been trafficked or killed. The commission will be crafting recommendations to improve coordination among agencies and to establish best practices for state, tribal and federal law enforcement as officials address alarming rates of disappearances and killings in Indian Country. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)(Susan Montoya Bryan | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced it will be funneling more resources toward addressing the alarming rate of disappearances and killings among Native Americans.

As part of a new outreach program, the agency will dispatch five attorneys and five coordinators to several regions around the country to help with investigations of unsolved cases and related crimes. Their reach will span from New Mexico and Arizona to Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Michigan and Minnesota.

Attorney General Merrick Garland acknowledged that the crisis has shattered the lives of victims, their families and entire tribal communities. “The Justice Department will continue to accelerate our efforts, in partnership with tribes, to keep their communities safe and pursue justice for American Indian and Alaska Native families,” Garland said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Last month, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ new Missing and Murdered Indigenous People’s Task Force held its first meeting in an effort to find out why so many native Arizonans disappear or are killed. “It will require us to work together to find solutions and take courageous actions to address where we’ve fallen short in the past,” Gov. Hobbs said in May.

The topic of missing and murdered Indigenous women specifically, known as MMIW, was also the topic of a True Crime Arizona documentary. Tap/click here to learn more.

The announcement came as a special commission gathered in Albuquerque for one of its final field hearings as it works to develop recommendations on improving the response from law enforcement and coordination within local, state, tribal and federal justice systems. The commission started its meeting with a prayer and a moment of silence as four colorful skirts were displayed at the front of the room in honor of those who have gone missing or have been trafficked or killed. Some commission members read the names of victims to be remembered, including Ashlynne Mike, an 11-year-old Navajo girl who was abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered in northwestern New Mexico in 2016.

With seemingly insurmountable jurisdictional challenges, members of the federal commission have a difficult task ahead. Over the next three days, they will be listening to more heartbreaking stories from Native American families who have had loved ones vanish or turn up dead. The goals of the 37-member commission include tracking and reporting data on missing-person, homicide and human trafficking cases and increasing information sharing with tribal governments on violent crimes investigations and other prosecutions on Indian lands.

Aside from making recommendations to the Interior and Justice departments, the commission also is tasked with boosting resources for survivors and victims’ families, such as providing access to social workers and counselors.

Elizabeth Hidalgo Reese, a member of Nambé Pueblo and senior policy advisor for Native American affairs at the White House, acknowledged the emotional toll that comes from victims and families sharing their stories.

“We need to understand this problem from every angle, we need to explore every possible solution,” she said at the start of Wednesday’s hearing. “So we do need to hear from all of you.”

