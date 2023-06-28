Teen charged as adult in connection to deadly shooting at house party in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting at a Gilbert house party earlier this month.

Gilbert Police officers arrested 17-year-old Zachariah Ezell on June 19 and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office later charged him as an adult with counts including first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree burglary, minor carrying a firearm, disorderly conduct, and endangerment. Ezell has been booked at the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility.

Investigators learned that a fight had broken out in the backyard of the house when the shooting happened.

The shooting happened near Moore Avenue and Ash Street early Sunday morning, June 18, where officers found 18-year-old Jacob Carlson shot in the chest and upper torso after a fight broke out at the house during a party. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting remain under investigation.

