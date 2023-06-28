Your Life
Suspect dead, Maricopa police officer shot overnight

The officer involved is in stable condition.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa Police officer was shot overnight and taken to the hospital.

Maricopa Police officers responded to reports that 3 people were breaking into cars just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in a neighborhood just off Honeycutt Road. The person reporting the incident was following the three suspects until they were threatened with a firearm.

As officers arrived at the scene, they saw 3 people breaking into a car parked nearby who scattered in different directions on foot. One headed down an adjoining street, and 2 others jumped a fence, heading toward the Gila River Reservation. Officers picked up the chase, and that’s when one of the suspects shot at the officers.

One officer was hit and taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Another officer at the scene returned fire and hit one of the suspects, who died on the way to the hospital. Since the shooting happened on Gila River land, the FBI will be taking over the investigation.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned to Arizona’s Family for more details.

