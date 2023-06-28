Your Life
Surprise Squad drops by Phoenix Fry’s gas station for giveaway

Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers.
Arizona's Family's Colton Shone surprised a woman named Felicia in a special way on Wednesday.
By Mark Sheridan
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Even though gas prices are starting to decrease slightly in recent weeks, it’s still taking a chunk out of the monthly budget for families across Arizona. That’s what Arizona’s Family’s Colton Shone and Surprise Squad were recently reminded of during a free gas giveaway at a Fry’s Fuel Center on Baseline Road in Phoenix.

As Colton went among the pumps telling drivers that Arizona’s Family and Valley Toyota Dealers would fill their cars up for free, he came upon a woman named Felicia. She said she was speechless after he said she didn’t need to pay for gas this morning. Felicia said it had been hard making ends meet recently.

She told Colton that she has to drive her husband to work daily, and the round-trip journey is about 100 miles. “It’s almost like every day I’m putting in gas. So it is a strain.”

“We want to help you out a little bit more in that respect,” Colton said as he handed her a $200 gift card. “Thank you so much; I appreciate it,” Felicia laughed before driving away.

