Sun City man learns the pitfalls of paying bills online

Sent $1,015 to wrong company, waits weeks for money to be returned.
Richard Custer was trying to pay his Discover credit card bill he mistakenly hit EPCOR water...
Richard Custer was trying to pay his Discover credit card bill he mistakenly hit EPCOR water and sent over $1,000 to the water company instead.(Arizona's Family)
By Gary Harper
Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Richard Custer may be retired, but he has no thoughts of slowing down. “What we decided to do is invest in real estate in the local area and do rental income,” he said.

As a result, Custer spends his time remodeling homes which, of course, takes a lot of money. His cash flow suffered a setback recently when he was paying bills online and made a mistake. He was trying to send $1,015 to pay off his Discover credit card when he mistakenly hit EPCOR water and sent the sum to the water company instead. “So, I went in and I was kind of in a hurry, and Discover is right below the line for EPCOR,” he said. “I accidentally put it toward EPCOR and hit submit.”

He said he immediately realized the mistake and contacted EPCOR, only to be told they would return his money in 3 to 4 weeks. Richard said he believes that since EPCOR got his money in milliseconds, so why can’t they return it to him just as fast? “I’ve got two construction projects going on, and I need my money back. And they seem oblivious to that fact,” Custer said.

After waiting three weeks for his money, he finally contacted On Your Side to find out if they could expedite the return of the funds. In a statement, an EPCOR spokesperson told On Your Side that taking up to 4 weeks to return a consumer’s overpayment “is common industry practice and not specific to EPCOR.” The statement said that Custer’s refund is on its way and was processed in the appropriate timeframe.

After On Your Side’s involvement, Custer finally got his check on the 4th-week deadline, but he said that without On Your Side, he’s not sure how long he would have been waiting for the money to be returned. “It’s just not right that they can hold on to your money for that long and expect you to just wait,” he said.

You can read the full EPCOR statement to On Your Side below:

