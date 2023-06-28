Sun City man learns the pitfalls of paying bills online

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Richard Custer may be retired, but he has no thoughts of slowing down. “What we decided to do is invest in real estate in the local area and do rental income,” he said.

As a result, Custer spends his time remodeling homes which, of course, takes a lot of money. His cash flow suffered a setback recently when he was paying bills online and made a mistake. He was trying to send $1,015 to pay off his Discover credit card when he mistakenly hit EPCOR water and sent the sum to the water company instead. “So, I went in and I was kind of in a hurry, and Discover is right below the line for EPCOR,” he said. “I accidentally put it toward EPCOR and hit submit.”

He said he immediately realized the mistake and contacted EPCOR, only to be told they would return his money in 3 to 4 weeks. Richard said he believes that since EPCOR got his money in milliseconds, so why can’t they return it to him just as fast? “I’ve got two construction projects going on, and I need my money back. And they seem oblivious to that fact,” Custer said.

After waiting three weeks for his money, he finally contacted On Your Side to find out if they could expedite the return of the funds. In a statement, an EPCOR spokesperson told On Your Side that taking up to 4 weeks to return a consumer’s overpayment “is common industry practice and not specific to EPCOR.” The statement said that Custer’s refund is on its way and was processed in the appropriate timeframe.

After On Your Side’s involvement, Custer finally got his check on the 4th-week deadline, but he said that without On Your Side, he’s not sure how long he would have been waiting for the money to be returned. “It’s just not right that they can hold on to your money for that long and expect you to just wait,” he said.

You can read the full EPCOR statement to On Your Side below:

EPCOR takes customer privacy very seriously and without a customer’s authorization, we cannot speak about the details of the account with anyone not listed on the account. That said, I received written authorization to speak about the details of his account from Mr. Custer this morning. I’ve looked into the account details, and I’m happy to share that Mr. Custer’s refund check went out this week as expected and within the 3-4 week timeframe that he was originally given when he first spoke to our Customer Care team on May 23. In reviewing the notes on the account, Mr. Custer placed three calls to our Customer Care team and received the same information each time – that a refund for the incorrect payment would take approximately 3-4 weeks to process. This is common industry practice and not specific to EPCOR. Mr. Custer initially reached out on May 23, and our team placed the refund request the very same day. On that call, our team explained the refund process and that his refund would be minus the amount of $54.34 owed on his account at that time. He reached out again on June 14, still within the 3-4 week processing timeframe that he was originally given, and was again walked through the refund process. When Mr. Custer called on June 19, our Customer Care team assured him that the refund was in process and again noted the refund process can typically take 3-4 weeks. On this call, they again noted that his refund would be minus the amount of $54.34 owing from his May 10 bill. It was also noted that the balance due from Mr. Custer’s June 10 bill would remain outstanding. Mr. Custer originally made an incorrect payment to EPCOR through his bank, First Bank of Colorado. However, EPCOR banks with Bank of America. While both banks use Fiserv for payment processing, they are different banks, and payment cannot be simply reversed. Our Customer Care agent confirmed this with a Customer Care manager, and this was shared with Mr. Custer on the June 19 phone call. Mr. Custer should be receiving his refund at any time now, and our Customer Care Manager has shared that information with him. There are many convenient payment and account management options available to Mr. Custer that can ensure the correct amount is paid in the future. Using the password-protected customer portal, Mr. Custer can keep track of his usage, set up a payment wallet, sign up for AutoPay and reminders about when payments are due. There are also many conservation resources that can help customers save both water and money within the portal. Again, Mr. Custer’s refund is en route and was processed within the expected timeframe. Let me know if you need anything else.

