Phoenix pet rescue’s old AC unit breaks down, gets a new one for free

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix-area animal rescue facility took a hit when their air conditioner system went out right as the scorching temperatures hit this month. The Christian Brothers, an air conditioning, plumbing and electrical company, heard what happened and decided to put in a brand new unit for the Phoenix canine facility--for free!

The company has been helping Rockstar Rescue for the past nine years, working on their AC when it would go out and fixing any problems for free. This time around, however, the unit just had to be replaced. The rescue is a non-profit that’s struggled financially lately because of the economy, so Christian Brothers offered to replace their 20-year-old unit with a new one free of charge.

The relationship between the two organizations dates back to 2014 when Christian Brothers saw a post on social media about Rockstar’s AC problems, so they donated their services. Rockstar Rescue founder Jamie Benfield says this is a massive help since donations are down and more dogs need to be taken into the facility.

“We’ve had to use fans and keep the dogs wet when we’ve had problems with the A/C unit, and that’s a huge expense that we can save towards medical needs [for the dogs] instead,” Benfield said. Rockstar Rescue saves dogs scheduled to be euthanized at shelters, especially ones with severe injuries and illnesses. They nurse the dogs back to health until they can be adopted into a forever home.

