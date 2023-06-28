Your Life
More wind on the way with temperatures set to climb for 4th of the July

A hot weekend is on its way to the Phoenix area.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another hot day is ahead in Phoenix, with highs around 109 degrees.

High fire danger will be top of mind in many areas since the state has another dry and gusty day on tap. The wind around the Diamond Fire will be similar to what we saw Tuesday. Plan on gusty winds around 25 miles per hour. Ample dry brush will provide fuel for this fire in the low deserts.

The good news is the wind will subside as we get going into Thursday and Friday. But, at the same time, high pressure will build into the area and will increase our temperatures. That can pose a challenge to firefighters.

Getting into the weekend, high heat returns to the area, with temperatures in the 112 to 114 range. We will have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday and Sunday because of the high heat, and Monday could be added as well.

It is a holiday weekend, and plenty of people will be outside. The heat risk will be present. Please be careful out there. Take breaks from the heat, drink water, and try to stay cool.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

