Mobile memorial honoring emergency medical services personnel makes a stop in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A special memorial on wheels that honors emergency medical services workers who lost their lives while on duty made its way to Phoenix on Wednesday. The National EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Memorial stopped in Wesley Bolin Plaza. It features a couple of ambulances and a wooden memorial that features a tree. It has 59 leaves, which represent all the EMS workers who were killed across the country last year. One of them represents Brendan Bessee, an ambulance driver for the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Fire Department. He died on impact after being hit by another driver on his way to an emergency call on state Route 87 on April 8, 2022.

Every year, one of the paintings makes a cross-country journey from California to Arlington, Virginia, stopping along the way to meet with friends and families who have lost someone. In Wednesday’s Phoenix stop, first responders from all around the state showed up to pay their respects. “We are all public servants. We all want to do what we can to help people in need, and any time that those of us who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice loses their lives while serving others, they deserve all the respect and admiration and honor that we can give ‘em,” said Chief Tim Soule with Rural Metro Fire Central Arizona Fire.

The memorial is set to be in Virginia by July 21, which is the state of National EMS Weekend of Honor.

