Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mobile memorial honoring emergency medical services personnel makes a stop in Arizona

The "Tree of Life" has 59 leaves on it which represents the EMS workers who died while on duty...
The "Tree of Life" has 59 leaves on it which represents the EMS workers who died while on duty in 2022.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A special memorial on wheels that honors emergency medical services workers who lost their lives while on duty made its way to Phoenix on Wednesday. The National EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Memorial stopped in Wesley Bolin Plaza. It features a couple of ambulances and a wooden memorial that features a tree. It has 59 leaves, which represent all the EMS workers who were killed across the country last year. One of them represents Brendan Bessee, an ambulance driver for the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Fire Department. He died on impact after being hit by another driver on his way to an emergency call on state Route 87 on April 8, 2022.

You can find the GoFundMe for Tyler Packer in our article below.

Every year, one of the paintings makes a cross-country journey from California to Arlington, Virginia, stopping along the way to meet with friends and families who have lost someone. In Wednesday’s Phoenix stop, first responders from all around the state showed up to pay their respects. “We are all public servants. We all want to do what we can to help people in need, and any time that those of us who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice loses their lives while serving others, they deserve all the respect and admiration and honor that we can give ‘em,” said Chief Tim Soule with Rural Metro Fire Central Arizona Fire.

The memorial is set to be in Virginia by July 21, which is the state of National EMS Weekend of Honor.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diamond Fire continues to burn near Scottsdale with zero percent containment.
Spread of ‘Diamond Fire’ in Scottsdale area slows overnight; zero percent contained
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
.
‘Good Morning Arizona’ anchor Olivia Fierro leaving TV news after two decades
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior

Latest News

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible
Jose Manuel Cruz-Rivera, 29, was arrested after police say one million fentanyl pills were...
Man accused of distributing millions of fentanyl pills across Phoenix area
ASU professor on sports culture affecting certain behaviors
Members of the U.S. government's Not Invisible Commission listen to testimony during a field...
US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings in AZ, other states