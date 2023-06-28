The Mick Brasserie combining world-class cooking and hospitality

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Valley natives and University of Arizona fraternity brothers have brought The Mick Brasserie to McCormick Ranch. The Mick is a neighborhood beer and wine restaurant showcasing world-class cooking and genuine hospitality.

Chef Brent Menke and partner John Krause are firm believers that greatness comes from collaboration-- thus creating an environment where the staff plays an integral part in a restaurant’s success. From creating unique tapas-style dishes in the kitchen to telling and hearing stories with the guests while pouring great wines and beer to match the food, the culture of The Mick makes for a fantastic dining experience.

This restaurant offers an upscale dining experience in a casual, comfortable atmosphere. This is a great place to grab a quick drink at the bar or celebrate something extraordinary with family. Either way, you’re bound to leave with a couple of new friends!! Check The Mick’s social media for events, from live music to wine pairings.

The Mick Brasserie | 480-210-5500 | 9719 N. Hayden Rd.

Instagram: @themickbrasserie

Facebook: www.facebook.com/themickbrasserie

