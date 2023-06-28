Your Life
Maricopa police officer shot in the leg overnight

3 teens have been arrested in connection with the incident.
3 teens have been arrested in connection with the incident.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:20 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa Police officer was shot in the leg overnight and taken to the hospital.

Officers say 3 teenagers were reportedly breaking into cars near Hartmand and Honeycutt Road. Details are extremely limited, but officers at the scene told Arizona’s Family that all were arrested overnight.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned to Arizona’s Family for more details.

