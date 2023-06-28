Maricopa police officer shot in the leg overnight

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa Police officer was shot in the leg overnight and taken to the hospital.

Officers say 3 teenagers were reportedly breaking into cars near Hartmand and Honeycutt Road. Details are extremely limited, but officers at the scene told Arizona’s Family that all were arrested overnight.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned to Arizona’s Family for more details.

