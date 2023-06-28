Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man allegedly stole $1M from Las Vegas casino by posing as property’s owner

Erik Gutierrez-Martinez
Erik Gutierrez-Martinez(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of posing as the owner of the Circa Hotel in downtown Las Vegas and convincing employees to give him more than $1 million in cash, according to authorities.

Erik Gutierrez-Martinez, 23, is being held on $45,000 bond for two counts of theft of more than $100,000.

One of the actual owners of the hotel, Derek Stevens, commented on the incident on Twitter.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on June 17 an employee was contacted by an unknown person who claimed to be the owner of the hotel and told the cashier cage supervisor to take out $320,000 for “an emergency payment to the fire department for fire safety devices,” the report states.

The supervisor took the money and gave it to an unknown person at Terrible’s gas station, then did it two more times - totaling $1,170,000 after meeting at a Circle K and an Autozone.

“This event is very similar to a previous incident which occurred at another property here in CLark County as well as in another state,” the report claims.

Police were able to track the van the unknown person drove after meeting with the employee and taking the cash. The driver was later identified as Martinez.

A search of his home turned up $849,000 in cash with the name “Circa” written on the bundles.

Martinez is scheduled to be in court July 5.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diamond Fire continues to burn near Scottsdale with zero percent containment.
Spread of ‘Diamond Fire’ in Scottsdale slows; firefighters say it’s human-caused
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
.
‘Good Morning Arizona’ anchor Olivia Fierro leaving TV news after two decades
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior

Latest News

Neighbors describe moments before deadly shootout involving Maricopa officers
Home burned during deadly standoff near Apache Junction
Volunteers help save evacuated livestock at Cave Creek Rodeo Grounds
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible
The Diamond Fire burns near a home in Scottsdale on Tuesday, June 27.
Preparing Arizona homeowners for wildfires before they strike