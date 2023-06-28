Your Life
Get ready for more heat and windy conditions

By Paul Horton
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) It was a nice start to our morning around the Valley with a low of 80 degrees, which is two degrees below average. But winds are expected to pick up again this afternoon and evening with gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

The air is very dry, with a relative humidity at 5-15%. Red Flag Warnings have been issued in parts of our state from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this evening as crews continue working to contain the Diamond Fire that’s been burning near Scottsdale since Tuesday night.

In the days ahead, high pressure will strengthen over the weekend, leading to hotter temperatures starting on Saturday. The heat will send temperatures well above our average, with highs anywhere from 110 to 115 here in the Valley. So expect to see a hot 4th of July holiday this year.

Long range, it looks like we can see a slight cooling trend starting on Wednesday of next week.  In the meantime, drink plenty of water and find cool areas especially in the afternoon.

