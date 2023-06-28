Your Life
Family seeking justice for teen siblings killed three months apart in Avondale and Tempe

Remijae and Tremuir Thompson were killed three months apart. No suspects have been arrested for their deaths.
By Casey Torres
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley family is dealing with immense grief after losing two siblings three months apart to gun violence. The family does not believe they were being targeted, but they still don’t know who killed them. “Together, they were two peas in a pod. When you see her, you see him. When you see him, you see her,” said Tyesha Parris.

Parris’s family is trying to survive the deaths of her two cousins, Re’Mijae and Tremuir. Both 16-year-olds were students at South Pointe High School. The close sibling bond was broken by bullets.

On March 14, Re’Mijae was shot near Central Avenue and Overlin Lane in Avondale. “She was shot in the head. She was just with her friend, riding in a car with her friend. She had just got off work,” said Parris.

Parris said Re’Mijae’s birthday was about a week away. She was laid to rest on March 31. Heartbreak followed three months later when Tremuir was killed near 48th Street and Baseline Road in Tempe on June 20. “He was just going to play basketball with his brother, and when they were leaving on their way home, their car got shot up and he was shot in the same place as his sister...which was in the back of the head,” said Parris.

Parris said the shots were fired from another car. Tremuir had just turned 16 a couple of days before being killed. “I don’t feel they were targeted at all. I just feel they were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Parris.

Avondale Police said no arrests have been made in Re’Mijae’s case. Tempe police said detectives are currently investigating Tremuir’s case and have no further information to provide at this time.

The family is now pleading with the person or people that took away Re’Mijae and Tremuir’s futures to come forward. “It wasn’t their fault. They wasn’t involved in anything. Nobody was after them or anything so, for this to happen to them innocent kids, they should have justice,” said Parris.

The family is trying to raise enough money to cover the funeral costs for Tremuir. If you would like to help, click here.

