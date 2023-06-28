Evacuations ordered as firefighters battle large brush fire in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters are battling a large brush fire in north Scottsdale on Tuesday afternoon.

The Diamond Fire broke out around 5:15 p.m., according to Scottsdale Fire near 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road. Firefighters, air support, and other agencies are responding to extinguish the growing 100-150 acre fire. The Tonto National Forest says 10 engines and an air tanker are responding to the massive blaze.

Scottsdale Police have evacuated the areas west of 136th Street, south of Quail Track and east of 144th Street. They advise if you live or work in the area to evacuate as soon as possible.

🚨We are assisting further with evacuations due to the brush fire.

Current EVACUATION ZONE (at 5:50 PM) is the area:

West of 136th ST

South of Quail Track

East of 144th St

If you live or work in that area, you need to evacuate ASAP. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 28, 2023

Scottsdale police are assisting with traffic control near the brush fire and say all eastbound traffic is closed at 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road. Some workers were evacuated from homes under construction in the area. It is not known what caused the fire.

Officers and Police Aides are assisting @ScottsdaleFire with traffic control related to a brush fire near 128th St and Ranch Gate Rd. Some workers were evacuated from homes under construction in the area.

Eastbound traffic is CLOSED at 128th and Ranch Gate Rd. pic.twitter.com/szlflmob0V — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 28, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they come into the Arizona’s Family newsroom.

