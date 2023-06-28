Your Life
Evacuations ordered as firefighters battle large brush fire in north Scottsdale

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters are battling a large brush fire in north Scottsdale on Tuesday afternoon.

The Diamond Fire broke out around 5:15 p.m., according to Scottsdale Fire near 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road. Firefighters, air support, and other agencies are responding to extinguish the growing 100-150 acre fire. The Tonto National Forest says 10 engines and an air tanker are responding to the massive blaze.

Scottsdale Police have evacuated the areas west of 136th Street, south of Quail Track and east of 144th Street. They advise if you live or work in the area to evacuate as soon as possible.

Scottsdale police are assisting with traffic control near the brush fire and say all eastbound traffic is closed at 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road. Some workers were evacuated from homes under construction in the area. It is not known what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they come into the Arizona’s Family newsroom.

