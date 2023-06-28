City of Mesa truck crashes through block wall, causing small fire and power outages

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A City of Mesa truck crashed into a wall and light pole, bringing down power lines and sparking a small fire Wednesday morning.

Mesa police and firefighters responded to reports of a collision near Alma School and Guadalupe Roads just after 9 a.m. The initial accident happened at the intersection of Alma School and Guadalupe roads, but the force of the crash pushed the city truck into a residential block wall. The truck, carrying a lawnmower on a flatbed trailer, landed on top of and under live power lines. The mower landed upside down on top of the truck, causing a small vehicle and gasoline leak.

The driver has been hospitalized. (City of Mesa | City of Mesa)

The driver was pulled from the truck and taken to a hospital in serious condition. Roads in the immediate area are closed during the investigation to determine what led up to the crash.

