Arizona parents quit jobs to stay at home as child care costs continue to rise

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For some parents, staying at home is more affordable than working. A new report from Annie E. Casey Foundation broke down the numbers by state. It showed in 2021, 16% of children in Arizona had a parent who quit or turned down a job because of child care issues. That is one of the highest rates in the country.

“Unfortunately, Arizona is one of the worst states when it comes to child care as far as access to child care and affordability,” said Kylie Barber with Children’s Action Alliance. Barber said Arizona is one of the only states without money in the general fund for early childhood investment programs. She added that there are 70,000 kids in Arizona needing child care.

The group is looking ahead to the next legislative session and pushing to expand child care assistance programs to full-time students and increase income eligibility.

