9-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after near drowning in Phoenix pool

It is not known how the boy ended up in the swimming pool or if anyone was with him.
It is not known how the boy ended up in the swimming pool or if anyone was with him.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:24 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life after nearly drowning in a Phoenix swimming pool on Tuesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road for a possible drowning. The boy was pulled from the pool before fire crews arrived. They started CPR and took him to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

It is not known how the boy ended up in the swimming pool or if anyone was with him.

