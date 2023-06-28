9-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after near drowning in Phoenix pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life after nearly drowning in a Phoenix swimming pool on Tuesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road for a possible drowning. The boy was pulled from the pool before fire crews arrived. They started CPR and took him to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

It is not known how the boy ended up in the swimming pool or if anyone was with him.

