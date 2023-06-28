Your Life
3 men seriously hurt in 6-car crash on Loop 202 in east Phoenix

Phoenix fire officials say three people were critically hurt in a crash Wednesday morning on...
Phoenix fire officials say three people were critically hurt in a crash Wednesday morning on Loop 202 near 24th St.(ADOT)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three men have been rushed to a hospital after a six-vehicle crash on Loop 202 in east Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and Phoenix firefighters responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Loop 202 near 24th Street. DPS says the chain-reaction accident happened when a truck rear-ended a passenger car, which, in turn, hit other vehicles. The Phoenix Fire Department says three men, ages 24, 35 and 70, were taken to trauma centers with critical injuries.

As of 10 a.m., only one westbound lane remains blocked as troopers investigate.

