Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2 teens hospitalized after late night shooting in Phoenix

Both teenagers are in the hospital.
Both teenagers are in the hospital.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teenagers are hospitalized after a late-night shooting in west Phoenix Tuesday night.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 39th and Maryland Avenues around 9:30 p.m. and arrived to find two teenagers with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to a hospital where police say one of the teens is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives continue investigating the shooting and no further details have been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Diamond Fire continues to burn near Scottsdale with zero percent containment.
‘Diamond Fire’ burns 2,500-3,000 acres in Scottsdale area; zero percent contained
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
.
‘Good Morning Arizona’ anchor Olivia Fierro leaving TV news after two decades
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior

Latest News

The suspect then started a fire inside a detached garage which spread to several structures in...
PCSO IDs suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting after starting fires near Apache Junction
HVAC company installs new AC unit for free after pet rescue's unit dies
Consumer Reports' best biking helmets and locks this summer 2023
Phoenix fire officials say three people were critically hurt in a crash Wednesday morning on...
3 men seriously hurt in 6-car crash on Loop 202 in east Phoenix