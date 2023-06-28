2 teens hospitalized after late night shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teenagers are hospitalized after a late-night shooting in west Phoenix Tuesday night.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 39th and Maryland Avenues around 9:30 p.m. and arrived to find two teenagers with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to a hospital where police say one of the teens is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives continue investigating the shooting and no further details have been released.

