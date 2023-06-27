Your Life
Why Costco may ask to see an additional form of ID on your next shopping trip

FILE – This file photo shows the front of a Costco store.(Mike Mozart/CC BY 2.0)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you borrow a family or friend’s Costco membership card, be prepared to say goodbye to the wholesale chain.

Following in the footsteps of streaming services, retail giant Costco says they’ll start cracking down on the “improper” sharing of membership cards to nonmember friends or family.

According to a report by businessinsider.com, the wholesale warehouse behemoth has seen an increase in shoppers at their self-checkout kiosks using membership cards that belong to another family member, friend, or co-worker. According to the retailer’s website, Gold Star and Executive streaming services allow one additional user per membership.

“We don’t feel it’s right that nonmembers receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” the company said in a statement to businessinsider.com. “As we already ask for the membership card at checkout, we are now asking to see their membership card with their photo at our self-service checkout registers.”

Costco said nonmembers shouldn’t get the same benefits as cardholders, and membership fees play a significant role in the company’s ability to offer low prices. Most of what Costco sells in its warehouses are at cost, meaning they don’t add much of a markup to items like other retailers. Instead, the company makes its profits on the yearly membership fees it sells to individuals and businesses, accounting for more than $4.4 billion in revenue, according to the company’s SEC filings.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

