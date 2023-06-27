Suspect tells police he was “too drunk to guess” how many shots he fired at a man outside Phoenix arcade

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who repeatedly shot another man outside a downtown arcade and bar told investigators he was “too drunk to guess how many shots” he fired. Matthew Covarrubio is being held on a $200,000 and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault of various kinds and discharging a firearm in city limits.

The shooting occurred last Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. outside the Cobra Arcade near 2nd St and McKinnley in downtown Phoenix. Two Phoenix officers were sitting in their police SUV nearby when they heard gunshots. The officers discovered that their SUV had been hit by gunfire, but neither officer was hurt. According to court paperwork, the officers saw a man (later identified as Covarrubio) running down 2nd St. The officers chased him into a parking lot, where he was arrested.

Investigators say that Covarrubio and another man argued inside the arcade, which then continued outside to the sidewalk, with the victim shoving Covarrubio to the ground, hitting Covarrubio repeatedly. Detectives believe Covarrubio was able to escape the victim and get back on his feet. That’s when Covarrubio allegedly shot the man repeatedly and, at times, stood over the victim while shooting. Covarrubio then fled the scene, running down 2nd St. until officers arrest him. Investigators discovered a total of 14 shell casings where the shooting occurred. The victim is still recovering at a Phoenix hospital.

The shooting happened during a fight between two men late Sunday night outside Cobra Arcade Bar. One officer suffered minor injuries while arresting a suspect.

During the investigation, officers say they spoke to a friend of both men, who claimed she had broken up the fight between the two men at the bar. The woman told police that she overheard Covarrubio tell the victim, “I have something coming for you,” leading her to believe he would get his gun. The woman told investigators that she didn’t see the shooting but thought Covarrubio had shot the man when she heard gunfire.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video from inside and outside the bar that confirmed what witnesses had reported.

Covarrubio told officers he’d been drinking at the bar when he saw the victim, who he described as someone he’d “had a previous issue” with. Police say in court documents that Covarrubio says he was trying to leave the bar, but claims the man came up behind him, knocked him to the ground, then hit him repeatedly. Covarubbio told investigators that’s when he stood up and started shooting in self-defense but was too drunk to guess how many shots he fired. During questioning, Covarrubio claimed he only remembers being jumped, getting up and shooting at the man, and then sitting in the back of the police car.

Recommended charges have been sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s office, which will determine what charges Covarrubio will face.

