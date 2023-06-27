Scottsdale getting some Hollywood glam, courtesy of A-List stylist

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Ryan M Salon in Scottsdale is ready to give your hair the Hollywood glam treatment it deserves. There’s a valet out front, and that’s just a portion of the delightful experience you’ll have as a client.

“Five years ago, I actually opened this salon to try to bring a little bit of Hollywood to Scottsdale, and now it’s come full circle,” said owner and top stylist Ryan Mckinley. Rod Ortega, an A-list celebrity hair stylist, has joined the team and said he’s excited to bring his talents to the Valley. He said his experiences in Hollywood have given him a unique take on hair. “That’s the thing about hair. It’s endless. It’s fashion. It’s style,” Ortega said.

He prepared Blake Lively and Amal Clooney for their red carpet looks for the Met Gala in 2018 and has worked with multiple other celebrities throughout the years as a stylist to the stars. “It was a bucket list day. It’s always a pinch me moment,” he said. “It’s exciting for me now...to come to Arizona...to Ryan’s salon and just be able to share the knowledge that I got from being on the road and being on location.”

