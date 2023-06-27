Scottsdale Fire warns of potential firework dangers as the season gets underway

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale Fire is warning people to be cautious and safe as they light off legal fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

“The sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees. That’s what a lot of people don’t realize,” Captain Dave Folio said. “Nationally, 8,700 people go to the hospital around Fourth of July so it’s really important to wear your goggles and to know the rules.”

Across Arizona, firework stands are already popping up, so it’s important to know the rules since it all depends on what city you are in. “You can’t have anything that leaves the ground and takes off in the air in the state that’s illegal,” Captain Folio said. In Scottsdale, Captain Folio says you can’t use any novelty items, such as sparklers and consumer fireworks, within one mile of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. You can also only use them on private property and not on parks or any public streets owned by the city.

Capt. Folio suggested that if you plan to light legal fireworks at your house to lay out a hose and fire extinguisher, just in case. Per state law, Valley cities like Scottsdale must allow permissible consumer fireworks from June 24 until July 6 and again from Dec. 24 until Jan. 3. Fines for setting off illegal fireworks change by the city.

The Phoenix Fire Department offers these tips for people who want to light off legal fireworks around the Fourth of July:

Observe all laws concerning firework use

Young children should not be allowed to play with fireworks under any circumstances

Older children should only be permitted to handle fireworks under close adult supervision

Light fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from houses, dry leaves or grass, and flammable materials

Keep a bucket of water nearby for emergencies and to douse fireworks that do not properly ignite

Keep a hose with a shut-off nozzle nearby

Do not attempt to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Be sure people are out of range before lighting fireworks

Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework while lighting

Don’t experiment with homemade fireworks

Sparklers should only be handled by kids older than 12

Make sure that people with lit sparklers stay at least 10 feet apart

Put all used sparklers in the water bucket

