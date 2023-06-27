Queen Creek baseball coach stayed with team for playoffs after player’s assault accusation
QUEEN CREEK (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler Police detectives have submitted assault charges to the City’s prosecutor’s office for Queen Creek interim head baseball coach David Lopez. Lopez is accused of punching a player in the chest during a May 2 playoff game against Basha High School in the dugout.
Jorge Aguirre said his son, who loves baseball, is the victim. He said his son was frustrated going to the dugout after he made a bad play, only to be met by Lopez calling him an expletive and then punching his chest.
Lopez’s attorney has denied the allegations. “At the end of the day, you have to hold people accountable,” said Aguirre. “I was shocked and upset.” Aguirre said he heard about what happened from his son, parents and other players, who also reached out to Queen Creek board member James Knox. “It’s very disappointing he made those actions, he owes the community an apology, he certainly owes the child an apology,” said Knox.
Arizona’s Family went to Lopez’s home to speak with him since he never made a statement to investigators, but he did not answer.
Lopez’s attorney sent the following statement:
Both Knox and Aguirre said it’s atrocious that the school allowed him to coach the rest of playoffs while Chandler Police were having their investigations. “Shame on you guys for having someone out there who’s already done it once,” said Aguirre. Aguirre’s son’s teammate confirmed the story with the police. Meanwhile, Lopez’s fellow coach disputed the punch claim and described the talk as encouraging.
Aguirre wants the coach to be held accountable. “For an adult to hit a kid multiple times, why would there not be any consequence?” said Aguirre.
