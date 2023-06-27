Queen Creek baseball coach stayed with team for playoffs after player’s assault accusation

QUEEN CREEK (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler Police detectives have submitted assault charges to the City’s prosecutor’s office for Queen Creek interim head baseball coach David Lopez. Lopez is accused of punching a player in the chest during a May 2 playoff game against Basha High School in the dugout.

Jorge Aguirre said his son, who loves baseball, is the victim. He said his son was frustrated going to the dugout after he made a bad play, only to be met by Lopez calling him an expletive and then punching his chest.

Lopez’s attorney has denied the allegations. “At the end of the day, you have to hold people accountable,” said Aguirre. “I was shocked and upset.” Aguirre said he heard about what happened from his son, parents and other players, who also reached out to Queen Creek board member James Knox. “It’s very disappointing he made those actions, he owes the community an apology, he certainly owes the child an apology,” said Knox.

Arizona’s Family went to Lopez’s home to speak with him since he never made a statement to investigators, but he did not answer.

Lopez’s attorney sent the following statement:

“Coach David Lopez, who has coached Arizona baseball teams for over 16 years without a single complaint, wholeheartedly denies these bogus allegations. This incident was fully investigated by Queen Creek High School Administration following the initial report. The allegation that coach Lopez hit one of his players was found to be baseless. David was quickly reinstated to his coaching duties and within 48 hours of the initial complaint, he was back on the field coaching his team. He continued to coach the Bulldogs, including the player who made the false report, leading the team to an improbable state runner-up finish. David is a devoted family man and leader of young men. He volunteered to take on the coaching responsibilities at Queen Creek High School when the team was in a tough spot and needed a trusted leader. Not only did he produce success on the field, his family, players, and assistant coaches continue to stand behind him for his character and integrity.”

Both Knox and Aguirre said it’s atrocious that the school allowed him to coach the rest of playoffs while Chandler Police were having their investigations. “Shame on you guys for having someone out there who’s already done it once,” said Aguirre. Aguirre’s son’s teammate confirmed the story with the police. Meanwhile, Lopez’s fellow coach disputed the punch claim and described the talk as encouraging.

Aguirre wants the coach to be held accountable. “For an adult to hit a kid multiple times, why would there not be any consequence?” said Aguirre.

