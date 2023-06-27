Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police identify man hit, killed by a car in Glendale

Police don't believe impairment was a factor in this crash.
Police don't believe impairment was a factor in this crash.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:11 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have identified the man who was hit and killed by a car early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of 51st and Northern Avenues. Investigators say 46-year-old Mark Agee was crossing the intersection when he was hit by a car going east. At this time, impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, and police say the driver stayed at the scene.

Detectives asked the public to avoid the area for several hours as they pieced together the investigation. The road has since reopened. No other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Kari Lake, left, is being sued by Stephen Richer, right, for defamation.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues Kari Lake, her campaign for defamation
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
.
‘Good Morning Arizona’ anchor Olivia Fierro leaving TV news after two decades

Latest News

Each city has a different fine for setting off illegal fireworks.
Scottsdale Fire warns of potential firework dangers as the season gets underway
43rd Avenue was closed south of Indian School Road on Tuesday morning.
Man dead after being hit by a car in west Phoenix
17-year-old driver crashes stolen car into Glendale home
Arizona to receive nearly $1 billion in funding for increased internet access