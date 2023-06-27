Police identify man hit, killed by a car in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have identified the man who was hit and killed by a car early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of 51st and Northern Avenues. Investigators say 46-year-old Mark Agee was crossing the intersection when he was hit by a car going east. At this time, impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, and police say the driver stayed at the scene.

Detectives asked the public to avoid the area for several hours as they pieced together the investigation. The road has since reopened. No other information has been released.

