Peoria Unified board members citing Bible verses during public meetings

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There is controversy in the Peoria Unified School District. Freedom From Religion Foundation is threatening to sue the district because two board members cited Bible verses during public board meetings.

The nonprofit says this violates the First Amendment’s establishment clause. “This school board member cannot become a public secular government employee and then use that government public position to push a religion,” said Chris Line, a staff attorney for Freedom From Religion.

The foundation sent a letter to the district in May threatening legal action after board members Heather Rooks and Rebecca Hill quoted scripture during meetings. It asked the board to prevent members from “using government positions to promote religion.”

“You need to be neutral when you acting in a government position, in regard to religion. That is all we are asking. We are not saying she needs to stop being a Christian or stop holding whatever Christian beliefs she has,” said Line.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the district said before receiving the letter, the governing board’s attorney advised board members not to quote scripture during public meetings. However, just last week, Rooks quoted a Bible verse during a board meeting.

Arizona’s Family contacted Rooks and Hill but have not heard back since Monday evening.

