Man dead after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was hit by a car early Tuesday morning.

Officers say they were called out before 1 a.m. to the area of 43rd Avenue and Clarendon, near Indian School Road. When police arrived, they found the man lying in the middle of the road away from a marked crosswalk. The driver involved in the crash stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

43rd Avenue is shut down in both directions south of Indian School Road. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

