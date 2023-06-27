High fire danger continues Wednesday for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have sunny and dry conditions for your Tuesday across the Valley, with breezy conditions tonight. Parts of the Valley could see gusts up to or higher than 25 miles per hour. A High Pollution Advisory for ozone levels remains in effect until 8 p.m.

Expect slightly cooler daytime highs today as a low-pressure center brings gusty winds back to the High Country for another day of dangerous fire conditions. The Red Flag Warning has been extended to Wednesday for northern and eastern Arizona. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for southeastern Arizona, including the Tucson metro area, through 8 p.m. tonight. Look for overnight lows in the Valley in the low 80s to upper 70s. Daytime highs should be slightly above the average of 106, in the 108-109 range, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Starting on Saturday, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for high weekend heat. Before we get there, temperatures should still be slightly above the seasonal average of 106. A building ridge of high pressure will cause daytime highs around 110 Friday, past that mark starting Saturday and continuing through the July 4th holiday weekend. With plenty of outdoor plans, this is your heads up to plan plenty of shade breaks and opportunities to hydrate before heading outside. If you’re camping or recreating in the High Country to escape the heat, follow all local fire restrictions, as the fire danger will remain extremely high. Daytime highs should top out at 113 on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to cool a few degrees on or after Independence Day.

