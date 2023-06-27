Your Life
High fire danger around Arizona; temps to ramp up again

By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a mild start to your morning in Phoenix, with temperatures hovering in the 70s and 80s. Another hot day is on tap in the Valley, with highs climbing to around 110 degrees.

Tuesday will be a smidge cooler than Monday when we hit 112. High fire danger is also on tap for a good portion of central, northern and eastern Arizona.

Red Flag Warnings have been posted and will be in play through the evening hours. Gusty winds and very-low dew points could lead to rapid fire spread. Please use caution outside.

Temps hold steady in the 110 range for the rest of the workweek, but high pressure will expand as we get into the weekend. Arizona’s Family meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday, as temps will climb to the 113-115 range for the 4th of July weekend.

Please use caution outside this weekend as the risk for heat-related illness increases. Summer is here, and the high heat will stick around. Please don’t become a statistic in our summer heat.

