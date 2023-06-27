Florence dog attacked by killer bees survives thanks to blood transfusion

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - John Fischer and his dog, Pippin, are on the mend after being attacked by hundreds of killer bees in late May. Fischer said his dog is still alive thanks to a blood transfusion that was done at the GQ Emergency Vet and Specialty Center in Queen Creek.

Fischer said he was stung more than 250 times but only had a mild allergic reaction. However, he feared Pippin would die after being stung over 50 times. “He was basically really unable to eat anything. He was drinking very little. I’m sure he was dehydrated, and he had that look in his eye like you know, ‘This might be it’”, he said.

Dr. Erin Greenwood said Pippin’s body was attacking his red blood cells and needed a blood transfusion. “If that would’ve continued to happen without our intervention, it would’ve continued to drop. He wouldn’t have oxygen to his tissues, and his vital organs would start to shut down,” said Dr. Greenwood. She said they had blood available from a recent order made to Canine Blood Heroes, a regional blood donation facility.

Pippin had a blood transfusion and also received a Hyperbaric treatment, which involves going into an oxygen chamber to help accelerate healing.

However, she said there are times blood isn’t always readily available. “We’ll get a couple units at a time, but if we go through that, we may not have any blood until we get our next order. Often times, we’re calling neighboring clinics and neighboring clinics call us when they need it,” said Dr. Greenwood.

That’s why the center plans to start its own blood bank by creating a donor program. Dr. Greenwood said they currently have eight ‘universal dog donors’ in-house but would need about 15 to 20 more since donations can only be made every couple of months. She said one in eight dogs have the universal blood type.

However, every blood type is welcome. The center offers free blood type tests. She said Greyhounds, Golden Retrievers and Labradors are among some breeds that do well with blood donations. Dr. Greenwood explained dogs bounce back faster than humans after donating blood, so it’s not harmful. Dogs need to be at least one to seven years old, have no health issues, and weigh over 50 lbs.

Fischer is hopeful more people will take their dogs to donate blood to help save lives, like his best friend Pippin. “Pippin and I have that bond. And I couldn’t imagine life without him,” said Fischer.

To learn if your dog could donate blood, call the center at (480) 674-3200 or visit their website by clicking here.

