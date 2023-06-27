Defense attorneys analyze a possible death penalty for Bryan Kohberger in Idaho murders case

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:31 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, ID (AP) — Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths at a rental house near the Moscow, Idaho, university campus last November. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed the notice of his intent to seek the death penalty in court on Monday.

A not-guilty plea was entered in the case on Kohberger’s behalf earlier this year. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

Police released few details about the investigation until after Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania early Dec. 30, 2022. Court documents detailed how police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video that they say links Kohberger to the slayings.

Investigators said traces of DNA found on a knife sheath inside the home where the students were killed matches Kohberger, and that a cellphone belonging to Kohberger was near the victims’ home on a dozen occasions before the killings. A white sedan allegedly matching one owned by Kohberger was caught on surveillance footage repeatedly cruising past the rental home around the time of the killings.

But defense attorneys have filed motions asking the court to order prosecutors to turn over more evidence about the DNA found during the investigation, the searches of Kohberger’s phone and social media records, and the surveillance footage used to identify the make and model of the car. The motions are among several that will be argued during the hearing Tuesday afternoon.

In an affidavit filed with the motions, defense attorney Anne Taylor said prosecutors have only provided the DNA profile that was taken from traces found on the knife sheath, not the DNA profiles belonging to three other unidentified males that were developed as part of the investigation.

Defense attorneys are also asking for additional time to meet case filing deadlines, noting that they have received thousands of pages of documents to examine, including thousands of photographs, hundreds of hours of recordings, and many gigabytes of electronic phone records and social media data.

Idaho law requires prosecutors to notify the court of their intent to seek the death penalty within 60 days of a plea being entered. In his notice of intent, Thompson listed five “aggravating circumstances” that he said could qualify for the crime for capital punishment under state law; including that more than one murder was committed during the crime, that it was especially heinous or showed exceptional depravity, that it was committed in the perpetration of a burglary or other crime, and that the defendant showed “utter disregard for human life.”

If a defendant is convicted in a death penalty case, defense attorneys are also given the opportunity to show that mitigating factors exist that would make the death penalty unjust. Mitigating factors sometimes include evidence that a defendant has mental problems, that they have shown remorse, that they are very young or that they suffered childhood abuse.

Idaho allows executions by lethal injection. But in recent months, prison officials have been unable to obtain the necessary chemicals, causing one planned execution to be repeatedly postponed. On July 1, death by firing squad will become an approved back-up method of execution under a law passed by the Legislature earlier this year, though the method is likely to be challenged in federal court.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

True Crime Arizona

Prosecutors seek death penalty for Bryan Kohberger

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Bryan Kohberger is accused of stabbing and killing four University of Idaho students last year. One of the students has ties to Arizona.

On Your Side

Summer Vacation Tips

On Your Side Podcast: Summer Vacation Tips

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gary Harper and Susan Campbell
It’s getting tough out there. On Your Side is here to help.

Politics Unplugged

Politics Unplugged with Doug Ducey

Politics Unplugged Podcast: Doug Ducey

Updated: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:11 PM MST
|
By Dennis Welch
Arizona's former governor joins us for a detailed and wide-ranging discussion

Speak of the Devils

B.J. Green

Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Defensive end B.J. Green

Updated: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST
|
By Brad Denny
Rush the passer with ASU's sack master

Latest News

True Crime Arizona

DNA identifies dead Indiana man who lived in Arizona as 'Shotgun Bandits' member

Updated: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:55 PM MST
|
Genetic genealogy uncovered a “John Doe” in Indiana who had lived undercover in Tucson for decades.

True Crime Arizona

Investigators say the man who died in Indiana assumed the name "Bill Lee Hull" but his real...

Dead Indiana man who lived in AZ identified as ‘Shotgun Bandits’ member through DNA

Updated: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:22 PM MST
|
By Briana Whitney
After research, the forensics team learned he lived a life full of crime for two decades.

Politics

Politics Unplugged podcast

Politics Unplugged podcast is coming June 26

Updated: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST
|
By Dennis Welch
Insight into Arizona politics you won't find anywhere else

True Crime Arizona

Loved ones react to arrest made in 1996 Arizona cold case

Updated: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:52 PM MST
|
A best friend and a witness offer new details about the victim in a 1996 cold case in northern Arizona and react to the recent arrest.

True Crime Arizona

Jody Hemphill was killed in 1996 and one of those involved was arrested last week.

Witness and best friend of 1996 cold case murder victim share new details after bombshell arrest

Updated: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:31 PM MST
|
By Briana Whitney
A video store worker spoke about the victim and what it was like finding the body.

True Crime Arizona

After the Attorney General’s Office and Pima County Attorney’s Office re-examined the case,...

Judge officially grants Tucson man freedom from death row after wrongful murder conviction

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST
|
By Briana Whitney
After being on death row since 1995, Barry Jones has finally been released from his wrongful imprisonment.