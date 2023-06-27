Your Life
Arizona superintendent, parents face off over ‘dual language’ programs in schools

Superintendent Tom Horne faced backlash for threatening to withhold some funding from schools that insist on teaching English learning students in Spanish.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Superintendent Tom Horne faced public backlash on Monday for threatening to withhold some funding from schools that insist on teaching English learning students in Spanish.

Parents, teachers and activists defended dual language programs at a contentious meeting of the Arizona State Board of Education. These are programs where half of the day’s instruction is given in English and the other half in Spanish or another language. Horne supports English immersion programs where students are taught primarily in English.

The state schools chief also said he thinks dual or 50-50 language programs violate a ballot measure passed by voters 23 years ago, English for Children. “People from the public want to comment on it because I sent letters to the schools indicating that students that are English language learners must be in English immersion under an initiative that was passed by the voters and therefore is the law,” Horne said before the meeting.

The advocacy group, Stand for Children, disagreed with Horne’s legal analysis and issued a statement that dual language programs are valuable education models.

Because the language programs were not on the agenda, no actions were taken on them by the board this morning.

