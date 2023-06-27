Arizona to receive nearly $1 billion in federal funding for increased internet access

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Millions of Arizonans will soon have better access to high-speed internet thanks to nearly $1 billion of federal funding.

The $993,112,231 in funds comes through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which focuses on providing better internet in rural and underserved communities over the next five years. “Today is a historic day for broadband in the state,” Arizona Commerce Authority Senior Vice President of Executive Initiatives Patrick Ptak said.

Ptak wasn’t surprised about the Biden administration approving funding supporting broadband connectivity in Arizona. But even he wasn’t expecting that funding number to be nearly a billion dollars. “It was a bit more than expected,” Ptak said. “And that is a result of the state working with our partners to go back to the federal government and make sure that every household that should be included in this was included.”

But households aren’t the only ones benefiting. The Commerce Authority was involved in the legislative process to help determine which Arizonans should receive the funding. Ptak says this money will also go towards helping law enforcement, rural and tribal areas, and libraries and schools.

Arizona Education Association President Marisol Garcia is already considering increased opportunities and possibilities for students and teachers. “It gives flexibility for students and families to be able to extend their learning from home,” Garcia said. “Making sure that it’s actually going to go into the hands of our students is huge. It’s just these things that are going to be able to make it a little bit easier to convince our teachers to stay.”

After the funding was announced, Senator Mark Kelly said, “It’s essential that all Arizonans, no matter where they live, have access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet.” Senator Kyrsten Sinema added, “While writing and negotiating my bipartisan infrastructure law we made the strongest broadband investment in Arizona’s history.”

Ptak knows there is plenty of work that still needs to be done. But now that the money is in place, he’s thinking big. “It’s going to be make a big difference in every community around the state,” he said.

