Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona man arrested for allegedly stalking, terrorizing child in Bagdad

Herron had stalked and terrorized the boy earlier in the week before his arrest.
Herron had stalked and terrorized the boy earlier in the week before his arrest.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office | Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGDAD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after deputies say he terrorized a young boy he didn’t know in the Yavapai County town of Bagdad. Michael Herron, 35, was arrested and booked on a felony charge of stalking over the weekend.

On Thursday, June 22, a woman called the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office to report that a man approached her son and his friends, saying, “you guys are going to get kidnapped.” She says the man then followed her son home in a red Ford Explorer before driving away. Deputies searched for the SUV but were unable to locate the suspect.

She called the sheriff’s office again on Saturday evening, saying the same SUV stopped in front of her house and that the driver tried to coax her son inside. The boy’s brother reportedly overheard the driver say, “hey, little buddy,” and yelled at his brother to run. The boys’ mother followed the man in her own car but said she couldn’t keep up with the speeding SUV and eventually lost sight of it near Campwood Road.

While she didn’t get the license plate number, the woman told deputies the driver was a white man with dirty blond hair, a mustache and a goatee. Her sons provided the same description.

Later that night, deputies spotted a red Explorer on Campwood Road being driven by a man matching that description. A deputy took photos of the SUV and driver, then texted them to the boy’s mother. She said it was the same man who scared her son.

Herron was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Kari Lake, left, is being sued by Stephen Richer, right, for defamation.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues Kari Lake, her campaign for defamation
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
.
‘Good Morning Arizona’ anchor Olivia Fierro leaving TV news after two decades

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
Bringing Hollywood glam to Scottsdale with Rod Ortega
FILE - Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, adds a flower to a makeshift memorial at the site where...
US arrests 4 Mexican nationals in 2022 deaths of 53 migrants found trapped in hot tractor trailer
He is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Suspect tells police he was “too drunk to guess” how many shots he fired at a man outside Phoenix arcade