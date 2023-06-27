Arizona man arrested for allegedly stalking, terrorizing child in Bagdad

BAGDAD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after deputies say he terrorized a young boy he didn’t know in the Yavapai County town of Bagdad. Michael Herron, 35, was arrested and booked on a felony charge of stalking over the weekend.

On Thursday, June 22, a woman called the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office to report that a man approached her son and his friends, saying, “you guys are going to get kidnapped.” She says the man then followed her son home in a red Ford Explorer before driving away. Deputies searched for the SUV but were unable to locate the suspect.

She called the sheriff’s office again on Saturday evening, saying the same SUV stopped in front of her house and that the driver tried to coax her son inside. The boy’s brother reportedly overheard the driver say, “hey, little buddy,” and yelled at his brother to run. The boys’ mother followed the man in her own car but said she couldn’t keep up with the speeding SUV and eventually lost sight of it near Campwood Road.

While she didn’t get the license plate number, the woman told deputies the driver was a white man with dirty blond hair, a mustache and a goatee. Her sons provided the same description.

Later that night, deputies spotted a red Explorer on Campwood Road being driven by a man matching that description. A deputy took photos of the SUV and driver, then texted them to the boy’s mother. She said it was the same man who scared her son.

Herron was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail.

