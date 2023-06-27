Air Force scraps plans for mid-air jet refuel in Phoenix to celebrate 100 years of maneuver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An attempt by the Air National Guard to conduct an iconic and milestone mid-air maneuver over Phoenix was scrapped at the last minute. While mid-flight, plans to conduct air refueling of two historic tankers planes in a demonstration near Phoenix Sky Harbor were cancelled for an unknown reason.

Goldwater Air National Guard Base was celebrating 100 years with a planned air refueling with a low-level flyover over Phoenix Sky Harbor. Military officials said that the 161st Air Refueling Wing would be active as they fly the oldest KC-135 in the Air Force to refuel the oldest B-52. Wing commander Col. Jessica Hastings was expected to join the celebration alongside business and Phoenix civic leaders.

“Today’s U.S. Air Force air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach for U.S. forces, allies and partners around the globe. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft,” the agency said.

According to the U.S. Air Force, more than 150 tankers from 26 total force installations are participating across all 50 states.

“As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air mobility excellence,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command, commander at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. “We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom and bring hope to the world. As Mobility Airmen, we write the next chapter of air refueling.”

