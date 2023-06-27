3 homes go up in flames in west Phoenix, displacing 6 people

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six people are without a home Tuesday afternoon after three homes caught fire in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

According to Phoenix fire officials, firefighters were called out to an exterior fire just after 10 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home that spread to two other homes. At that point, firefighters made a decision to upgrade to a first-alarm response to ensure adequate manpower and equipment in the firefight.

While several people were displaced, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remans under investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.