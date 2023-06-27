2 Arizona students reel in win at High School Fishing World Finals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two local high school students reeled in a big win and scholarships as part of the 14th annual High School Fishing World Finals in Wisconsin.

On day one, they brought in a 10.3-pound bass--one of the biggest fish of the tournament! James and Dash placed in the top 3 Western teams, both winning a four-year scholarship to Simpson University. Overall, the two placed 34th overall. James Murphy is a senior at Gilbert Christian School, and Dash Dawson is an incoming senior at Perry High School. The two boys will be headed to South Carolina to compete in another world competition, representing Arizona once again.

This event boasts 400 teams across 40 states and several countries, all coming together to compete for prizes, scholarships, and more. According to the Student Angler Federation, 45,000 students are actively participating in fishing tournaments and circuits across the country! The winners of the world finals were also from Arizona. Jeff Giffin and Dylan Miliotic reeled in a 10.9 bass to reel in the win!

