WATCH: Trooper uses Grappler to stop car after reports of street racing in Mesa

Troopers were chasing the car after reports that a pedestrian was hit during street racing in Mesa earlier this month.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Dashcam video released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Monday shows a trooper using a Grappler Police Bumper to stop a car believed to have been involved in a street racing incident where a pedestrian was hit by a car earlier this month.

On Saturday, June 10, troopers and other law enforcement officers responded to reports of street racers taking over intersections around the Valley. Troopers learned that a pedestrian had been hit at an intersection in Mesa and that the car had sped away. The suspect was soon located, and a DPS sergeant deployed the Grappler to disable one of the car’s tires. Once stopped, two 17-year-old boys were cited for street racing, and the car was impounded.

A Grappler is a device that’s mounted onto the front of a patrol vehicle that launches a heavy-duty nylon net onto the tire of a suspect’s car. The net locks up the rotating tire, bringing the vehicle to a stop. Tap/click here for more on how the system works.

