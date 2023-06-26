WATCH: Trooper uses Grappler to stop car after reports of street racing in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Dashcam video released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Monday shows a trooper using a Grappler Police Bumper to stop a car believed to have been involved in a street racing incident where a pedestrian was hit by a car earlier this month.

On Saturday, June 10, troopers and other law enforcement officers responded to reports of street racers taking over intersections around the Valley. Troopers learned that a pedestrian had been hit at an intersection in Mesa and that the car had sped away. The suspect was soon located, and a DPS sergeant deployed the Grappler to disable one of the car’s tires. Once stopped, two 17-year-old boys were cited for street racing, and the car was impounded.

A Grappler is a device that’s mounted onto the front of a patrol vehicle that launches a heavy-duty nylon net onto the tire of a suspect’s car. The net locks up the rotating tire, bringing the vehicle to a stop. Tap/click here for more on how the system works.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.