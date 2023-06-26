Your Life
Child escapes serious injury after teen suspect in stolen car crashes into Glendale home

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car into the living room...
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A 17-year-old boy faces multiple charges after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a Glendale home while running from police. Several people were inside the house, including children.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Glendale police spotted a stolen car in a parking lot near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police say the driver quickly left the area after seeing officers. Police caught up with the car near 67th and Maryland Avenues and attempted to pull the driver over. That’s when the suspect reportedly drove into oncoming traffic to avoid several police vehicles, causing other drivers to swerve out of the way.

The car eventually crashed into a house in a neighborhood near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police say the suspect bailed out and ran through neighboring backyards until officers caught him and took him into custody.

Eight adults and two young children were inside the home when the car plowed into the living room. A 3-year-old had to be pulled from under the front door but luckily only suffered scrapes and bruises. Police say no one was seriously hurt. Building inspectors determined the home was unsafe and that the family would no longer be able to stay there. The car was also determined to be a total loss.

The 17-year-old is facing charges including aggravated assault, endangerment, trespassing, theft, criminal damage to property and reckless driving.

