Suspect arrested after shooting outside popular downtown Phoenix arcade bar

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is in critical condition after a fight ended in a shooting outside a popular downtown Phoenix bar.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that two men began fighting near 2nd Street and McKinley outside of Cobra Arcade Bar along Roosevelt Row. Two off-duty officers were close by and tried to break up the fight, but moments later, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man involved in the altercation. One of those officers suffered minor injuries. Detectives say that at that point, the crowd became so unruly that they had to use pepper balls to disperse them.

Authorities say the suspect ran from the scene but was caught minutes later. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Friday morning. Police are still working to learn more about what led to the shooting. The suspect has not yet been identified.

