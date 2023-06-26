Your Life
Search underway for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

Rescue crews are searching for a man who went underwater and didn't resurface late Monday...
Rescue crews are searching for a man who went underwater and didn't resurface late Monday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Rescue crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing at Lake Pleasant Regional Park late Monday morning.

Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies and Peoria Fire-Medical crews were dispatched to the Sunset Ridge area of the lake just after 11:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing a man go underwater and not resurface. Multiple first responders are now on scene searching the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

