Politics Unplugged Podcast: Doug Ducey

An in-depth discussion with Arizona’s former governor
Politics Unplugged with Doug Ducey
Politics Unplugged with Doug Ducey(Arizona's Family)
By Dennis Welch
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the debut episode of Politics Unplugged, Dennis Welch sits down with former Gov. Doug Ducey to talk about what he’s been up to since leaving office. They discuss his latest project, MAGA, and the exploding growth and cost of the state’s school voucher program that he championed. Ducey also tells us the rest of the story behind that infamous phone call from the Trump White House while he was certifying the 2020 election results.

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Amazon Music | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

