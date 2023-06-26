We have a winner! Phoenix hits 110 degrees for first time in 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wow, it’s hot out there! Summer is in full swing and this weekend, the Valley hit that milestone 110-degree mark for the first time in 2023. Phoenix officially hit 110 degrees for the first time this year on Sunday, June 25 at 3:12 p.m.

Arizona’s Family is working on identifying and confirming the winner of the Parker & Sons 110-degree contest, which features a $5,000 cash prize. In all, 43 players guessed the right date and time out of 84,000 entries, and the winner made the correct guess back on April 22.

If you’re the winner, you’ll be notified within the next two days. Thanks for playing!

