Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

We have a winner! Phoenix hits 110 degrees for first time in 2023

Sponsored by Parker & Sons
110º Day Contest
110º Day Contest(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:09 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wow, it’s hot out there! Summer is in full swing and this weekend, the Valley hit that milestone 110-degree mark for the first time in 2023. Phoenix officially hit 110 degrees for the first time this year on Sunday, June 25 at 3:12 p.m.

Arizona’s Family is working on identifying and confirming the winner of the Parker & Sons 110-degree contest, which features a $5,000 cash prize. In all, 43 players guessed the right date and time out of 84,000 entries, and the winner made the correct guess back on April 22.

If you’re the winner, you’ll be notified within the next two days. Thanks for playing!

Click/tap here to see official contest rules

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Kari Lake, left, is being sued by Stephen Richer, right, for defamation.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues Kari Lake, her campaign for defamation
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa

Latest News

Technical Rescue teams from Phoenix and Tempe Fire Departments were called to the scene
Woman rescued after overheating on Camelback Mountain as Phoenix top 100 degrees
A Tesla and SUV showed front-end damage with a third vehicle tipped over.
Woman killed in crash at major central Phoenix intersection
Rescue crews are searching for a man who went underwater and didn't resurface late Monday...
Search underway for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant
How LGBTQ+ rights have progressed in Arizona